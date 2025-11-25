Source: Photograph by Bernhard J Mueller-Anderson / Getty

A 52-year-old woman who was rescued from a submerged vehicle in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor last week has died, according to police.

The incident happened on November 18 in the 700 block of Eastern Avenue, between Piers 4 and 5, where the woman’s vehicle plunged into the water under still-unclear circumstances. Emergency crews responded quickly, pulling the woman from the submerged car and rushing her to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Despite medical efforts, officials confirmed she passed away on November 21.

Investigators are still working to determine how the vehicle ended up in the harbor and what events led to the crash. No additional details have been released as the investigation remains ongoing.

Woman Dies After Rescue From Submerged Car in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com