GloRilla Is In Her WAG Era — And Looking TF Good Courtside

GloRilla is in her WAG Girl Era — and looking TF good. On November 22, the Memphis rapper was caught courtside at the Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards game, and the girls are still talking about it. There to support her man Brandon Ingram, her body was tea, her outfit was the moment, and her hair and beauty were flawless.

Big Glo joins a running list of female rappers who have found love with professional athletes. Loved on, supported, and outside at games on the sidelines and courtside, these rappers show up for their men in the most adorable way — and look cute doing it. We are here for this chapter of GloRilla’s love life and for the outfits and hair that come along with it. Because sis is serving, and she’s eating up all the girls.

GloRilla Is In Her WAG Girl Era, Gives the Girls a Chanel Moment in Toronto

GloRilla’s entire courtside look was a full fashion moment. Her man may have been the one scoring on the court, but she was racking up major points herself with that fly fit. She stepped out in a cropped black leather jacket over a fitted bodysuit that hugged her in all the right places, paired with sheer tights that showed off her thigh tattoos and added a little edge while keeping everything sleek and clean.

The accessories? The headline of the night.Because all the girls love Chanel — and Glo reminded us why.

She wore a gold Chanel chain belt at the waist, carried a classic black quilted Chanel flap, and finished the look with black Chanel boots stamped with bold CC accents.

GloRilla’s platinum blonde hair was doing what needed to be done. Long, silky, and laid straight down her back, it added drama to her all-black look in the best way. Her makeup followed suit — soft, warm, glossy, and perfectly sculpted.

GloRilla looked every bit the WAG she is, and we’re absolutely here for it. Stylish, confident, flawless. She gave the girls a look — and kept her man looking, too.

GloRilla Is In Her WAG Girl Era, She & Brandon Ingram Go Together Real Bad

What makes this WAG era even sweeter is the chemistry between Glo and Brandon. They clearly don’t play about each other and go together real bad. NBA cameras always seem to catch them in their little soft moments — him walking over during breaks, giving her a hug, checking in, sharing their handshake, or just smiling at her like she’s the best part of his night.

This wasn’t the first time we’ve seen them at the game. Back in October, she showed up to one of his games wearing an iced-out “3” chain for his number. Ever since, fans have been clocking every look, every touch, and every moment. We’re all rooting for them.

Glo fits right in with other rap girlies who’ve recently found love with pro athletes and show up for their men while keeping their own style front and center. Megan Thee Stallion sitting pretty for Klay Thompson. Cardi B popping out for Stefon Diggs. Kash Doll with Za’Darius Smith.

Black love is to be celebrated — especially when it comes with a skybox, courtside seats, or some fly fits. Glo is in her well-deserved WAG era as she continues to rock the mic, stack endorsements, and serve the girls looks and slays. If this is how she’s starting her next chapter, we’re ready for every look, every courtside appearance, and every cute moment she gives next.

