Diddy Spotted Working in Fort Dix Media Library as New Prison Job

Sean “Diddy” Combs appears to have picked up a new job behind bars, this time in the media library at FCI Fort Dix.

New footage obtained by TMZ shows the music mogul inside the prison’s media area, standing among other inmates and appearing to distribute movies and religious materials. While officials haven’t confirmed the exact duties, the clips suggest Diddy has joined the team responsible for checking out TV sets, DVDs, and books to those housed in the facility.

In one video, Combs is seen pushing a TV set on a rolling stand through a hallway while speaking with fellow inmates. The 55-year-old looks noticeably different, wearing an uncut beard and un-dyed hair as he continues serving his 50-month federal sentence.

Diddy’s Been Working

This isn’t the first time Diddy’s prison job has made headlines. Weeks earlier, reports revealed he had been assigned to handle laundry duties, a detail some noted was ironic, given past allegations that his staff catered to his every need outside of prison.

Combs began serving his sentence in October, along with a $500,000 fine. His release date was recently pushed back from May 8, 2028 to June 4, 2028, though officials have not explained the extension.

The delay comes after TMZ claimed Diddy was “caught with alcohol” behind bars, an accusation his team has strongly denied.

“The rumors claiming Mr. Combs was caught with alcohol are completely false,” his representatives said. “His only focus is becoming the best version of himself and returning to his family.”

Court documents filed in October also revealed strict post-release conditions Diddy will have to follow, including limitations on communication, ongoing substance-abuse treatment, and mental-health monitoring.

For now, Combs continues adjusting to life inside Fort Dix, one job assignment at a time.