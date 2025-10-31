Diddy Lands First Job In Prison

Canva/radioone

It looks like Diddy is making himself at home after being transferred to the Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey. Diddy is expected to carry out the rest of his 50-month jail sentence for transportation to engage in prostitution at FCI, and he looks like he snagged a job in the first week. Diddy will be holding down the laundry for inmates, which may come as a huge shock following prosecutors claiming he was unable to do basic tasks sand relied on his personal assistants to do everything for him. Well there’s no personal assistants behind bars!

Yahoo reports,

FCI Fort Dix is a low security facility and said to have better conditions than MDC Brooklyn, where Combs had been behind bars since his arrest on various sex crime charges in September 2024.

His legal team had requested he be moved to the facility in New Jersey because of its access to drug rehabilitation schemes.

His attorney Teny Geragos had written in a court filing: “In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix.”