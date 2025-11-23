Marjorie Taylor Greene Announces Plans to Resign, Trump Responds

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will step down from Congress in January, ending a turbulent five-year run in Washington and closing a chapter that took her from being one of President Donald Trump’s closest allies to one of his loudest critics.

Greene made the announcement Friday on social media, just days after a public split with the President, a feud that saw Trump call her a “traitor” and vow to back a primary challenger in her district next year.

Greene said she chose to resign to avoid a bitter GOP primary and predicted Republicans would lose the House majority in the upcoming midterms.

“I have too much self-respect and dignity… and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary,” she wrote.

President Trump responded again Saturday, repeating the “traitor” label and claiming her “plummeting poll numbers” forced her decision. Still, he left the door open to reconciliation, telling reporters, “Sure, why not? I get along with everybody.”

Rep. Greene’s History in Service

The congresswoman’s departure comes after years of controversy. Greene was removed from committees early in her first term for past comments endorsing political violence and conspiracy theories. She later clashed with hardline conservatives, getting kicked out of the Freedom Caucus amid internal feuds, but still wielded major influence thanks to her relationship with President Trump.

In recent weeks, however, that relationship fractured. Greene criticized his focus on foreign policy, sided with Democrats on Affordable Care Act subsidies, and accused the White House of withholding details related to the Jeffrey Epstein case files. President Trump ultimately signed an Epstein transparency bill after pushback.

Behind the scenes, Greene’s circle says she’s been weighing resignation for more than a week, citing escalating threats to her safety following Trump’s “traitor” comments. In a CNN interview, she apologized for her own “toxic” rhetoric and said the political climate has become increasingly dangerous.

What’s Next for Her?

For now, Greene has no plans to run for higher office, despite earlier speculation she might pursue a Senate seat. Her exit also tightens an already razor-thin GOP majority, creating another challenge for House Speaker Mike Johnson heading into the new year.

As Rep. Thomas Massie wrote after her announcement:

“I’m very sad for our country but so happy for my friend Marjorie… She embodies what a true Representative should be.” Personsally, I think she’s gearing up for a 2028 bid for The White House. Her recent antics feel like a moment to truly separate herself from the President (and his administration’s falling approval numbers), considering the apparent direction of the country. But again, that’s just my theory.