Chick-fil-A Tests New Chicken & Waffles Sandwich in Baltimore

Baltimore Gets First Bite of Chick-fil-A’s New Chicken & Waffles Sandwich

Published on November 17, 2025

Chick-fil-A is bringing one of its most buzzed-about creations to Baltimore, revealing a limited test run of its brand-new Chicken and Waffles sandwiches at select area locations starting December 1, 2025. The test will continue through January 24, 2026, unless the items sell out early, which, given the hype, feels likely.

Only a handful of Baltimore restaurants will carry the sandwich, part of a tightly controlled pilot designed to gauge customer demand and see how the sweet-meets-savory item fits into Chick-fil-A’s famously streamlined kitchen operations.

Two Versions Coming to Baltimore

Customers in the region will get to try not one but two versions of the mash-up: a Chicken and Waffles Breakfast Sandwich served until about 10:30 a.m., and a full-size Chicken and Waffles Sandwich available during the lunch and dinner rush. Both sandwiches feature a classic or spicy Chick-fil-A filet tucked between warm maple waffles, elevated with applewood-smoked bacon, honey-butter spread, and a side of syrup for dipping or drizzling.

The new sandwich represents one of the chain’s biggest leaps away from its traditional menu playbook, which generally sticks to simple chicken-focused items. Baltimore isn’t the only test market; San Antonio, Texas, is also experimenting with the concept, though only the breakfast version is available there.

Whether the Chicken and Waffles Sandwich becomes the next Chick-fil-A staple will depend heavily on customer feedback. But if this pilot performs the way early buzz suggests, Baltimore may be getting a first taste of a national hit.

