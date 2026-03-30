20 Celebrity Mugshots That Still Shock The Internet
Tiger Woods’ mugshot is trending again, and it has fans revisiting one of the most viral celebrity arrests ever.
Over the years, many high-profile figures have had their mugshots surface online. Some sparked controversy, while others turned into internet memes.
In some cases, those images even changed public perception overnight.
From athletes to actors and music stars, these moments often live forever online. As a result, mugshots have become part of celebrity culture in a way few expected.
Here are some celebrity mugshots that shocked the internet and still get people talking today.
20 Celebrity Mugshots That Shocked The Internet
1. Tiger Woods
DUI (Drugs) — 2017 / 2026
2. O. J. Simpson
Murder Charges — 1994
3. Shia LaBeouf
Simple Battery — 2026
4. Dennis Rodman
Stealing — 1979
5. Justin Bieber
DUI, Drag Racing — 2014
6. Bruno Mars
Drug Possession — 2010
7. Robert Downey Jr.
Drug Possession — 1999
8. Lindsay Lohan
DUI, Drug Possession, etc — 2007 – 2013
9. Matthew McConaughey
Disorderly Conduct — 1999
10. Paris Hilton
DUI — 2006
11. Desiigner
Failure to Appear — 2026
12. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
Sex Trafficking, Racketeering Charges — 2024
13. YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Drug & Weapons Charges — 2024
14. Blueface
Attempted Murder Charges — 2022
15. Fetty Wap (prison photo)
Federal Drug Trafficking Charges — 2021
16. Tiffany Haddish
DUI — 2023
17. Justin Timberlake
DWI — 2024
18. Zachery Ty Bryan
DUI — 2024
19. Ezra Miller
Disorderly Conduct — 2022
20. Donald Trump
Election Interference Charges — 2023
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20 Celebrity Mugshots That Still Shock The Internet was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com