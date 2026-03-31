Four Baltimore Police Officers Indicted on Assault, Misconduct Charges

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

Four Baltimore City police officers are facing serious criminal charges, including assault, misconduct, and filing false reports, according to an announcement Monday from State’s Attorney Ivan Bates.

Officer Kevin Dugan has been charged with five counts of misconduct in office. Officer Kevin Hilton faces charges of second-degree assault and misconduct. Officer Mordechai Mandelbaum is charged with filing a false report, making false statements, and two counts of misconduct. Officer Menachem Rosenbloom faces second-degree assault, false report, false statement, and four counts of misconduct.

Bates said the allegations highlight concerns about excessive force and its impact on public trust.

“When that trust is eroded, so too is public safety,” he said, adding that his office is committed to accountability and protecting the integrity of the justice system.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley echoed those concerns, stating the department takes misconduct allegations seriously.

Love B'more? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

One of the most serious accusations involves Officer Dugan, who is accused of assaulting a minor during a crowd control incident in Fells Point on June 8, 2024. Prosecutors say Dugan used his baton against the juvenile’s throat and neck, restrained him on the ground, and later failed to provide medical aid after allegedly deploying pepper spray on another individual.

Officer Hilton is accused of assaulting a man in March 2025 near Pennsylvania Avenue. According to the indictment, Hilton pushed the man to the ground and later lifted him by his jacket before shoving him down several stone steps.

Meanwhile, Officers Mandelbaum and Rosenbloom are accused of filing false reports and using excessive force during a June 2025 incident. Prosecutors allege Mandelbaum falsely claimed a suspect assaulted him, while Rosenbloom allegedly used pepper spray on a man who had already surrendered.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said the allegations are deeply concerning, emphasizing that no one is above the law as the case moves forward.