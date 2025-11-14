Listen Live
Close
Local

DMV Local Recap: Government Reopens After 43-Day Shutdown

Trump signs a bill to end the 43-day government shutdown, funding programs like SNAP and reopening Smithsonian museums.

Published on November 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is your DMV Local Recap, keeping you informed on the important issues affecting our community.

After 43 long days, the United States government is finally back open for business. Late last night, President Trump signed a temporary funding bill, ending the record-breaking shutdown that brought many federal services to a standstill and put immense pressure on workers across the DMV.

We want to give a major shout-out to all the government employees, contractors, and essential personnel who were used as political pawns during this stalemate. You deserve better, and you definitely deserve your back pay—with interest. While it is still unclear when exactly furloughed workers will receive their checks, the White House has urged federal agencies to get payments out as quickly as possible.

Related Stories

So, what does this reopening mean for our community? The newly passed legislation will fund federal programs, including SNAP, through September 2026, providing much-needed relief for millions of Americans. However, the dispute over healthcare subsidies was postponed, leaving many to wonder about rising costs during the current open enrollment period.

On a brighter note, our local institutions are getting back to normal. Several Smithsonian museums, including the American History Museum and the Air and Space Museum, are set to reopen their doors tomorrow. The rest of the museums and the National Zoo are expected to be fully operational by November 17th. We appreciate all the workers who keep our city running and are glad to see things moving again.

SEE ALSO

DMV Local Recap: Government Reopens After 43-Day Shutdown was originally published on kysdc.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

X - Vine - Photo Illustration
Entertainment

Vine Is Back: diVine Launches With 100,000 Classic Loops Restored

Candles
78 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Baltimore City Hall
275 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Chicago Bears v Baltimore Ravens
Local

Lamar Jackson Expected To Return For Ravens/Dolphins Matchup

Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Local

“I Feel Great”: Lamar Jackson Is Excited To Return To The Field

Local

Baltimore Launches $4.68 Million Relief Plan To Support Residents Impacted by Government Shutdown

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close