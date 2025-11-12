Listen Live
B.G. Flips Beanie Sigel’s “The Truth” On Rap Attack's For The Record

B.G. Flips Beanie Sigel’s “The Truth” Produced By Kanye West On Rap Attack’s For The Record

Published on November 12, 2025

Source: Rap Attack / Rap Attack

B.G. is back and proving why his voice still matters in hip-hop. During his recent appearance on Rap Attack Official with AJ Showtime and DJ Twisted, the New Orleans legend reminded fans what authenticity sounds like, this time putting his own spin on Beanie Sigel’s classic “The Truth,” produced by Kanye West.

Known for his gritty delivery and unfiltered storytelling, B.G. brought new life to the early 2000s anthem with a remix that bridges eras while keeping the streets front and center. The track, originally crafted by a young Kanye West before his superstar rise, is widely recognized as one of Beanie’s most defining records.

Fresh off his new project Freedom of Speech, B.G. continues to use his platform to talk about redemption, staying true to the game, and fighting censorship in hip-hop. His return marks a full-circle moment, blending the raw truth of early-2000s rap with the resilience of a veteran artist reclaiming his lane.

Check it out below!

