Wale Talks Blushing Palms, Fergalicious Debates, and His Most Honest Album Yet

It was all laughs, reflection, and a few “Fergalicious” moments when Wale stopped by Middays With Persia on Baltimore’s 92Q with Persia Nicole to talk about his long-awaited new album, Everything Is A Lot.

The D.C. native, known for his sharp lyricism and honesty, described the project as deeply personal. “I live my raps,” he said, adding that the album came together through reflection and spiritual flow. “Sometimes it just comes through you—something spiritual. That happened a few times on this joint.”

Persia praised the project as one of Wale’s most complete works yet. “You really carried Everything Is A Lot full term,” she joked. “The baby is born, and I like it.” Wale laughed, agreeing that the creative process required letting go. “When I submitted the album, I told myself to just release it. I used to stress every detail, but this time I had to let things be.”

The pair’s chemistry filled the room with humor, from jokes about “blushing palms” to a heated debate about Fergie’s place on Billboard’s list of top songwriters.

Beyond the laughs, Wale shared how his “Gifted Week” leading up to the album’s release connected him back to the community that raised him, serving as a school principal for a day, organizing sneaker design projects, and hosting poetry nights. “Half of them don’t even know who I am,” he said, “but it’s good for the soul. It reminds me of me at that age.”

Check out the full interview below: