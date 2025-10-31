Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 119

Ahh yeaaa!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps that dropped during an action-packed week dominated by Drake filing a notice of appeal in the Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us” defamation case; Love Island it-girl Olandria proving, once again, that she is the truth; A$AP Rocky sparking secret marriage rumors; private papa Aaron Pierre opening up about his son; Rah Ali penning an open letter to Nicki Minaj; Love Is Blind star Edmond Harvey addressing autism rumors; and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Ciara making her return to the series after shattering the internet with her cheeky video set to Megan Thee Stallion‘s buzzy new single, “Lover Girl.”

https://instagram.com/p/DQX-FdMD0A4/

After weeks of teasing fans with the viral snippet, Meg finally dropped the catchy single which samples Total’s 1996 classic hit, “Kissin’ You.”

At this point, it’s clear the heart-eyed hottie luhhhhs her man, her man, her mannnnn Klay Thompson who’s also heart-eyed in love with his baby, his baby, his babyyy.

The adorable pair have been locked in since they went public with their relationship at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in July.

Since then, they’ve been all smiles and even repped each other in public with Thompson wearing a nautical-inspired chain, designed by Megan, and the rapper carrying a Klay-inspired Labubu on her purse.

All the way gone, Meg posted a picture of the Labubu online, giving fans a close-up look at the figure’s Dallas Mavericks jersey, blue fur, silver chain, and a bedazzled basketball.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features SZA delivering heat along with Draya Michele and Kelis giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Tracee Ellis Ross, Yasmine Lopez, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

