Congratulations…It’s A BOY! Proud Papa Stefon Diggs Announces The Sex Of His 1st Baby With Cardi B: ‘It’s Supposed To Happen Real Soon’

Stefon Diggs has revealed the sex of his first child with Cardi B, who is expected to arrive any day now.

Source: Taylor Hill / Noam Galai

The New England Patriots wide receiver stepped out at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday, Nov. 3, where he opened up about his baby on the way with his girlfriend. Not only did the NFL star tease an arrival sometime soon, he also revealed the sex of their first child together.

“It’s a boy. That’s enough for me,” he told People before going on to list all of the activities he’s excited for with his son. “I can’t wait to make him do push-ups and sit-ups and run around.”

During another interview at the same event, Diggs shared that he and the rapper were expecting their baby together “real soon.”

“It’s supposed to happen real soon, so wish us both luck,” he told Extra.

The Bronx native first revealed that she was pregnant with her fourth child during an interview on CBS Mornings back in September.

“I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” Cardi B told anchor Gayle King at the time. “I’m excited. I’m happy…I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong, very powerful that I’m doing all this work—but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby.”

Cardi announced her pregnancy just days before the release of her latest album, Am I The Drama? She’s also set to go on her Little Miss Drama tour starting in February, which she assured fans is still happening, despite the expected arrival of baby number four.

“Album drops Friday! Thank you everybody for the love and support,” Cardi wrote on X following her pregnancy announcement. “By the time tour comes I’ll be doing splits, somersaults backflips and handstands. I want this really bad and I’m on a very strict plan…trust me I’m determined to give my fans the best album AND tour experience!!”

In a follow-up video on Instagram Live, she revealed just how much she’s pushing herself, insisting she wants this just as badly as her fans.

“I want this sh*t real f**king bad. Nothing and anything stopping me,” she told her Bardi Gang. “After this album run, it’s straight to exercising. It’s straight to dance classes. When the baby come out, my body will be loose, and straight rehearsals with all my dancers. I’m not playing.” She continued, “I owe this to myself, and I owe this to my past. They’ve been waiting for such a long time. I know we don’t live for the fans, but I owe this to y’all.”

