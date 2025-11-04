Listen Live
Celebrity

Hampton Hotties Who Slayyyed By The Sea At Homecoming 2025

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025

See the standard-setting stunners who shined at Hampton University's Homecoming.

Published on November 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
1 of 35

Slayyys by the sea!

Hampton University Homecoming hotties

Source: IG: @_anaiyahilai/@breaburnett

The illustrious Hampton University continues to thrive as the “Standard of Excellence” with its prestigious pedigree, gorgeous campus, and standard-setting stunners who proved, once again, that they’re the baddest in the land at this year’s Homecoming by the Sea in Hampton, Virginia.

According to the recent UNCF “Transforming Futures: The Economic Engine of HBCUs” report, Hampton ranks as the #1 HBCU in economic impact in the Commonwealth of Virginia with an underrated Homecoming experience that attracted major sponsors like Google, PepsiCo., Remy Martin and United Airlines this year.

Founded in 1868 as Hampton Agricultural and Industrial School, the storied pillar of higher education is a “dynamic, progressive institution of higher education, providing a broad range of technical, liberal arts, and graduate degree programs,” according to its site.

From its historic beginnings to the present, the lauded institution has enrolled students from five continents (North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Europe) and many countries including Gabon, Kenya, Ghana, Japan, China, Armenia, Great Britain, and Russia, as well as the Hawaiian and Caribbean Islands and numerous American Indian nations.

Placing its students at the center of its planning, the University provides a holistic educational environment where learning is facilitated by a range of educational offerings, rigorous curriculum, professional experiences, multiple leadership opportunities, and an emphasis on the development of character which values integrity, respect, decency, dignity, and responsibility.

Notable alumni include Booker T. Washington, Emmy-winning comedian Wanda Sykes, NBA Champion Rick Mahorn, The Breakfast Club co-host DJ Envy, actress Javicia Leslie, RHOP star Gizelle Bryant, and radio personality Kendra G(illiams).

Have you experienced Hampton’s Homecoming? If so, how was it? If not, what are you waiting for??? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of Hampton hotties who elevated the standard of excellence at this year’s Homecoming on the flip.

SEE ALSO

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

https://instagram.com/p/DQQLHyWDOAZ/

The post Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025 appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234567891011121314151617181920212223242526272829303132333435
More from 92 Q
Trending
Local

Maryland Food Banks and Resources for Families Amid SNAP Cuts

White House with ominous clouds
320 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Baltimore Launches $4.68 Million Relief Plan To Support Residents Impacted by Government Shutdown

Governor Wes Moore
Persia's Picks

Gov. Moore Declares State of Emergency

Local

Skateland Putty Hill to Close After 48 Years In Baltimore County

Waterfront Cityscape with Boats and Reflections,United States,USA
Local

Body Recovered From Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Sunday Morning

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Local

Governor Moore Releases $62 Million To Protect Maryland SNAP Benefits

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close