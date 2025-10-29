Listen Live
Baltimore City Sheriff Launches Food Drive

Published on October 29, 2025

There’s a ton of uncertainty right now, but there’s so many amazing people in our state of Maryland helping relieve some stress! Baltimore City Sheriff Sam Cogen has launched a citywide food drive to support families affected by the SNAP suspension and furloughed federal workers.

The Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office said,

The goal of the food drive is to ensure every family in Baltimore has access to “food, compassion and community support during this challenging time,”

Sheriff Cogen said in a statement,

“As a city, we have to come together and we have to make sure people aren’t going hungry. As the sheriff in Baltimore City, we know people are going to be deciding between paying their rent, right, and buying food, so since we’re the ones who are going to have to evict people who can’t pay their rent because they have to buy food, we’re trying to prevent that.”

Canned goods and other non-perishable food donations will be accepted Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the following locations:

  • The Jury Entrance of the Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. Courthouse located on St. Paul Street
  • The North Calvert Street entrance of the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse

All donations will be given to local food distribution organizations that serve people and families across Charm City.

