Listen Live
Local

“I Feel Great”: Lamar Jackson Is Excited To Return To The Field

Published on October 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Source: Michael Owens / Getty

After a three-game absence, Lamar Jackson is ready to take the field Thursday night as the Baltimore Ravens face the Miami Dolphins under the lights in South Florida.

Jackson suffered a hamstring injury during the Ravens’ September 28 matchup in Kansas City and has been sidelined since. In his absence, Baltimore went 1-2, struggling to find an offensive rhythm without their MVP quarterback. Now, Jackson says he’s fully healthy and eager to get back to work.

“I feel great,” Jackson told reporters this week after participating in full practices. “I can’t wait to touch the grass with my guys. It’s been a while.”

Jackson credited the Ravens’ training staff for guiding him through his first-ever hamstring injury. While he was anxious to return, he said protecting his long-term health was most important.

“You don’t want to rush a hamstring injury and make it worse, and then now you’re out for the whole season,” Jackson explained. “This was my first time having one. Early in rehab, I’d feel a tug here or there, so I knew I had to be smart. I didn’t want to risk ending my season, or my career, over it.”

Jackson ramped up last week with limited practices and even took snaps running the scout team before being upgraded to a full participant this week. His return comes at a pivotal time as the Ravens look to regain momentum in a tight AFC race.

Even better for Baltimore: the team is the healthiest it has been in weeks. All 53 players on the active roster participated in Tuesday’s practice, an encouraging sign heading into a short week.

With Jackson back under center and the roster nearly at full strength, the Ravens are looking to make a statement on national television Thursday night.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Trending
Memphis Grizzlies v Miami Heat
187 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

White House with ominous clouds
320 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens
Local

Carmelo Anthony Brings His Story Home With Interactive ‘House of Melo’ Exhibit In Baltimore

Baltimore, Maryland, USA.
24 Items
Local

Here Are Baltimore’s Best Neighborhoods To Raise A Family In 2025

iOne Local | Brandy and Monica Contest- WERQ | 2025-10-17
Contests

Win Tickets For You & Your Friends To See Brandy & Monica!

Baltimore City Hall
275 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Local

Maryland To Launch First-Ever License Just For Lash Techs

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close