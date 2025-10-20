Listen Live
Brandy Explains Walking Off Stage During Chicago Tour Stop

The R&B singer abruptly exited the stage in Chicago during The Boy Is Mine Tour, leaving fans and co-headliner Monica to finish the set solo.

Published on October 20, 2025

R&B icon Brandy suddenly walked off the stage in Chicago during The Boy Is Mine Tour on October 18, leading fans to express their disappointment with not getting their money’s worth for the show. The tour, marking a long-awaited reunion for the two singers, also features Kelly Rowland and Muni Long as supporting acts.

Initially, fans and social media users speculated that audio issues were what caused the star to stop her performance, but in a statement shared on Instagram the follow day, Brandy revealed she was dehydrated and felt as though she was going to faint.

In her post, Brandy addressed the incident and expressed gratitude to her fans and health team. “I sincerely apologize for the abrupt end to last night’s performance in Chicago,” she wrote. “After weeks of nonstop rehearsals, last night I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint. Everyone involved agreed that prioritizing my well-being was of the utmost importance.”

She also noted that, despite pushing through, “the show being very technical … it was impossible to fully connect sonically with the production.”

Brandy’s health scare adds a layer of concern as the tour progresses. The Chicago exit prevented the customary finale of their hit duet, “The Boy Is Mine,” causing attendees to leave the show even more disgruntled. But according to the singer, she’s returning to the stage stronger and more grateful alongside Monica for the rest of the tour.

The duo will hit the stage at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore on Sunday, November 2.

