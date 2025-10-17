Brandy & Monica Kick Off The Boy Is Mine Tour In Designer Style

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The Boy Is Mine Tour is officially underway—and from opening night, Brandy and Monica reminded us why they’ll forever be iconic. The crowd was sold out, the harmonies were flowing, and the fashion did not disappoint. Brandy and Monica kicked off the tour in Cincinnati in style—and we’re still obsessed.

Opening night came dressed in black and white—sleek, bold, and full of personality. The R&B duo took the stage in looks that felt powerful and intentional, blending sophistication with statement details that reflect who they are today: grown women living their best lives and still shutting it down.

Brandy & Monica Tour: Brandy Rocks Louis Vuitton, Monica Brings The Fur

Brandy set the tone early, stepping out in a Louis Vuitton black-and-white checkered duster coat. The Cinderella star layered the dramatic piece over tailored trousers and a crisp white shirt. The look’s structure and sharpness played beautifully against her effortless energy. Styled by Ashley Sean Thomas, Brandy’s ensemble was completed with dark shades and loose waves.

Monica turned the volume all the way up on statement dressing. Her onstage look featured a sculptural black velvet suit with exaggerated shoulders, a fitted white corset, a sleek black tie, and a wide-brimmed asymmetrical hat that gave instant high-fashion drama.

Later in the show, the Atlanta native switched things up and gave us a fresh twist on the “suit” aesthetic. In true Monica style, she mixed glamour with streetwear edge. Dressed in an oversized fur jacket, wide-leg dark denim jeans, and a simple white tee, Monica brought a different kind of sophistication to the stage. The look was luxe but everyday, perfectly capturing her ability to merge classic R&B femininity with hip-hop cool.

As the night continued, Brandy returned in a soft, voluminous white coat textured with 3D details. Her look paired beautifully with Monica’s sculptural ruffled white gown. Together, they turned the Cincinnati stage into the ultimate inspiration for our fashion moodboards.

Brandy & Monica Tour: All About Style, Sisterhood and Statement Dressing

The Boy Is Mine Tour will run through December, wrapping in Jacksonville, Fla. Cities include Houston, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. And while fans are coming for the hits, they’re staying for the looks.

The duo revealed that the official theme of the tour is “Women in Suits Represent Strength and Unity.” Their theme is a nod to tailoring, confidence and self-expression. Brandy and Monica are asking fans to bring their A-game in their own suited slays.

Joining them along the way are powerhouse women Coco Jones, Muni Long, and Kelly Rowland—each known for her distinct blend of talent and fashion-forward flair. From the stage to the crowd, every stop promises to be a moment of Black woman excellence, creativity and couture.

Brandy & Monica Kick Off The Boy Is Mine Tour In Designer Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com