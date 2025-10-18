Listen Live
Shutdown: Gov. Moore Announces Free MARC & MTA for Fed Workers

Shutdown: Gov. Moore Announces Free MARC & MTA for Fed Workers

Any worker with a valid federal ID can ride for free by simply showing their badge to operators.

Published on October 18, 2025

As the federal government shutdown continues to send shockwaves across the region, Governor Wes Moore is taking action to ease the burden on Maryland’s workforce.

On Thursday, the governor announced that the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) will provide free MARC and Commuter Bus service for federal employees for the duration of the shutdown. Any worker with a valid federal ID can ride for free by simply showing their badge to operators.

Moore made the announcement in Howard County during a resource fair for federal workers, where state and local agencies came together to help families impacted by the shutdown.

“This is what Maryland does in times of crisis: We band together and we help each other out,” Moore said. “But no state can fill the gap created by the federal government. The longer this shutdown lasts, the more pain we will feel, so it’s time for Donald Trump to come to the negotiating table and open the government.”

Maryland’s Department of Transportation Acting Secretary Samantha J. Biddle added that the move is about reducing daily stress for those still reporting to work without pay.

“Free rides on MARC and Commuter Bus ensure that federal workers who are still reporting to the office have one less thing to worry about.”

The federal government remains the largest employer in Maryland, with more than 269,000 Maryland residents working in federal jobs prior to this year’s cuts. Since Trump took office, the state has lost over 15,000 federal positions, the highest number in the nation.

Local leaders including Congresswoman Sarah Elfreth and Howard County Executive Calvin Ball praised the governor’s leadership, calling the decision a vital show of support for “hard-working civil servants” and their families.

For a state built around federal service, Moore’s announcement isn’t just about free rides, it’s about showing up when Washington won’t.

Follow Brian’s World and 92Q for continuing updates on the federal shutdown and Maryland’s response.

