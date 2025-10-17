Laurence Fishburne Would Love To Be The Leader of The X-Men In The Upcoming MCU Reboot

Craig Barritt / Laurence Fishburne

Laurence Fishburne is already in the MCU, but he wants to play another character: Professor X.

Speaking at a recent panel celebrating The Matrix at New York Comic Con, Fishburne expressed he is very interested in joining the cast of Kevin Feige’s reboot of the X-Men.

Fishburne has a role in the MCU as Dr. Bill Foster, aka Giant Man, and a mentor to Ghost in the film Ant-Man and The Wasp, but now he wants to take on the role of Professor X.

“I know that they’re talking about the X-Men now,” Fishburne begins. “So, at this point, I want one of two things. The first thing would be: what do you think about Laurence Fishburne as Professor X?”

Laurence Fishburne Isn’t Interested In Wielding A Lightsaber

In the same breath, Fishburne does not want to join the Star Wars movie franchise, quickly saying, “No, I’m good.”

“I’m watching everything. I’m watching every Star Wars, I’m in the middle of Rebels now, man,” he continued.

“I’m good on the couch with Star Wars. I don’t need a lightsaber. I don’t — pew pew! — I don’t need it.”

Shifting gears back to Marvel, we don’t know much about the X-Men reboot, except that Thunderbolts*/ New Avengers director, Jake Schreier, will direct the new X-Men squad into the MCU.

The OG X-Men, Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming), and Cyclops (James Marsden) will reprise their roles in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday.

Also joining them will be other Fox X-Men movie alum, Ian McKellen (Magneto), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), and Channing Tatum (Gambit), who brought his big-screen version of the Cajun hero to life in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine.

The film was also the MCU debut for Ryan Reynolds’ version of the Merc With The Mouth and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

