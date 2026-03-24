First Lady Hana Scott Opens Up About Public Life, Family And Finding Her Voice

Source: R1 / R1

Baltimore’s First Lady Hana Scott is embracing her role in the spotlight while staying true to who she is. During a lively radio interview with The Quicksilva Morning Show celebrating Women’s History Month, Scott shared candid reflections on family, public scrutiny, and using her platform to uplift others.

Scott, the wife of Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, said she initially struggled with the “First Lady” title and the attention that comes with it. She explained that she once resisted being defined by her husband’s public position and focused on maintaining her own identity. Now, she says she is learning to lean into the role and use it as an opportunity to advocate for issues close to her heart.

“I’m using my platform for things I’m passionate about,” she said, pointing to her work supporting women, children, maternal health, and the arts. She added that the title carries no official duties, which allows her the freedom to shape the position in a way that reflects her personal mission and connection to the community.

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Scott also spoke about the challenges of living life in the public eye, including harsh criticism on social media. She admitted that developing thick skin has been a learning process, especially when negative comments involve her family. While her husband often encourages her to ignore online attacks, Scott said she sometimes feels compelled to respond, noting that she is still adjusting to the realities of public life.

Beyond advocacy, Scott is preparing to launch a personal website and is working on a memoir that will detail her journey growing up in Baltimore. She hopes her story will inspire young people by showing that success is possible regardless of background.

“I struggled. I came from humble beginnings,” she said. “I want young people to know you can be from Baltimore, make something of yourself, and still give back to your city.”

Scott also revealed a lighter side, sharing stories about her husband’s romantic proposal, her interest in DJing, and the couple’s deep love for Baltimore, a city they continue to champion.