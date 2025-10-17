Listen Live
Ponzo Houdini Honors His Late Sister On Rap Attack’s For The Record

Published on October 17, 2025

Ponzo Houdini turned pain into power during a recent appearance on Rap Attack Official with AJ Showtime and DJ Twisted. The “Cake Boss” artist delivered a heartfelt freestyle that blended raw street storytelling with emotional reflection, marking the two-year anniversary of his sister Joanne’s passing.

Opening his verse with a tribute to her memory, Ponzo immediately set a somber yet determined tone. He rapped about the weight of loss, the cold realities of street life, and the constant fight to rise above it all. “Lost too many people, it’s hard to feel pain,” he began, before detailing the trials that shaped his grind and his growth.

The freestyle showcased Ponzo’s signature authenticity and grit. He reflected on surviving shootouts, investing in himself, and building his own lane without handouts. “Did it on my own,” he rapped, making it clear that every win came from hustle, not help.

Beyond the bravado, there was vulnerability. He paid homage to fallen friends and acknowledged the scars of the streets, while also celebrating resilience, moving to Atlanta, expanding his reach, and staying focused on success. One of the freestyle’s most moving moments came when he mentioned paying for his sister’s funeral, saying, “Now that’s keeping it real.”

Check out the full feature below:

