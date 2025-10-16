Listen Live
Local

Rabid Raccoon Captured Inside Baltimore’s Fallstaff Elementary

Published on October 16, 2025

Sad cute raccoon in a cage. Animal prison. Poor raccoon is suffering. Close-up of an animal behind a fence close up
Source: Kseniya Romazanova / Getty

A raccoon that tested positive for rabies was captured inside Fallstaff Elementary Middle School in Baltimore on Tuesday, according to the Baltimore City Health Department.

Officials say the animal was first spotted outside the school during dismissal and managed to enter through an open door. Acting quickly, school staff safely trapped the raccoon under lockers using trash cans until Animal Control arrived.

Health officials confirmed that no students or staff members are believed to have been bitten or injured. The raccoon was later tested and confirmed positive for rabies.

“We take any potential rabies exposure seriously, especially in a school setting,” said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Taylor. “We’re grateful for the staff’s quick thinking and actions to protect the students.”

The section of the school where the raccoon was captured will remain closed until it has been professionally cleaned and disinfected. The rest of the building will stay open as the Baltimore City Health Department continues to work with the Maryland Department of Health to monitor the situation.

Anyone who may have had direct contact with the raccoon before it entered the building is urged to contact the Baltimore City Health Department at 410-396-4436

