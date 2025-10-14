Listen Live

Entertainment

Cam’ron’s Pink Horse Power Earns $10M in Just Four Years

From Harlem streets to boardrooms, Cam'ron is proving he's not just a rapper, but a strategic businessman shaping his legacy.

Published on October 14, 2025

Cam’ron isn’t just flexing bars these days—he’s flexing business muscle. His brainchild Pink Horse Power, a male enhancement supplement, has reportedly pulled in nearly $10 million in just four years, according to recent statements made from the Harlem legend.

The supplement, marketed under the tagline “Cam’ron’s Bedroom Love,” claims to enhance stamina and libido using natural ingredients like ginger, ginseng and turmeric sourced from Senegal. Cam’ron has leaned into its viral appeal, most famously sipping it during a live CNN interview and saying, “Sorry, I’m gonna get some cheeks after this HorsePower joint”, a moment that sent social media into a frenzy.

But this business venture is just one part of Cam’ron’s broader evolution. As a founding member of the Diplomats (Dipset), he achieved early rap success with songs like “Hey Ma” and his solo album Come Home with Me. Over the years, his music output has slowed, but his influence never dwindled.

Enter media mogul Cam’ron. In 2023, he launched the YouTube show It Is What It Is—a barbershop-style sports talk program where he debates with cohost Ma$e and drops hot takes. The platform most recently landed a major deal with Revolt.

Cam’ron describes his approach to business as one of investment and ownership. He’s spoken openly about putting $120,000 of his own capital into his media projects and building from ground up. And Pink Horse Power? It’s just a bold step deeper into his empire.

