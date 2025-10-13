Listen Live
Baltimore Ravens

Ravens Struggle Through Brutal Start, Enter Bye at 1-5

Published on October 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Los Angeles Rams v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Source: Michael Owens / Getty

This is about as bad as it gets for the Baltimore Ravens, maybe even worse than anyone could’ve imagined.

After a 17-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the Ravens head into their bye week with a shocking 1-5 record. The season’s brutal opening stretch, featuring five 2024 division champions in six games, has lived up to its reputation and then some. Baltimore has lost every one of those matchups.

Injuries have certainly played a role. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson has missed the past two games, leaving the offense sputtering. Still, the struggles run deeper. Head coach John Harbaugh was even asked if staff changes might be on the table during the bye week.

“I don’t really have any plans to do that,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t think there’s any obvious move there that would make us better. I love our guys. They work hard, and I think they’re doing a good job.”

Defensive coordinator Zach Orr has faced mounting scrutiny, but Baltimore’s defense showed some life, holding an opponent under 37 points for just the second time this season. The offense, however, couldn’t capitalize — managing only three points despite controlling possession for nearly 38 minutes.

Running back Derrick Henry led a strong ground effort with 179 rushing yards, but the team failed to convert on three straight plays from the 1-yard line late in the first half. “We all know we have to be better and get the ball in there,” Henry said. “That’s unacceptable.”

Turnovers returned as an issue in the second half, with two fumbles involving receiver Zay Flowers.

If Lamar Jackson can return after the bye, there’s still time for a turnaround, but the climb will be steep. “Not having Lamar can’t be an excuse,” receiver DeAndre Hopkins said. “But it does show how important he is to this team.”

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Trending
22 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Local

Powerful Nor’easter To Bring Heavy Rain And Wind to Maryland This Weekend

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

A Toast To Black Hollywood
186 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Local

Gov. Wes Moore Launches Federal Shutdown Loan Program for Affected Workers

CARDI B LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR BALTIMORE STOP
Contests

Register For A Chance To Win Tickets To See Cardi B In Baltimore!

Candles
72 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Local

Teen in State Custody Dies By Suicide In Baltimore Hotel, Sparking Outcry and Investigation

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close