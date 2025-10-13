Ravens Struggle Through Brutal Start, Enter Bye at 1-5

Source: Michael Owens / Getty

This is about as bad as it gets for the Baltimore Ravens, maybe even worse than anyone could’ve imagined.

After a 17-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the Ravens head into their bye week with a shocking 1-5 record. The season’s brutal opening stretch, featuring five 2024 division champions in six games, has lived up to its reputation and then some. Baltimore has lost every one of those matchups.

Injuries have certainly played a role. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson has missed the past two games, leaving the offense sputtering. Still, the struggles run deeper. Head coach John Harbaugh was even asked if staff changes might be on the table during the bye week.

“I don’t really have any plans to do that,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t think there’s any obvious move there that would make us better. I love our guys. They work hard, and I think they’re doing a good job.”

Defensive coordinator Zach Orr has faced mounting scrutiny, but Baltimore’s defense showed some life, holding an opponent under 37 points for just the second time this season. The offense, however, couldn’t capitalize — managing only three points despite controlling possession for nearly 38 minutes.

Running back Derrick Henry led a strong ground effort with 179 rushing yards, but the team failed to convert on three straight plays from the 1-yard line late in the first half. “We all know we have to be better and get the ball in there,” Henry said. “That’s unacceptable.”

Turnovers returned as an issue in the second half, with two fumbles involving receiver Zay Flowers.

If Lamar Jackson can return after the bye, there’s still time for a turnaround, but the climb will be steep. “Not having Lamar can’t be an excuse,” receiver DeAndre Hopkins said. “But it does show how important he is to this team.”