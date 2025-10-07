Listen Live
Good News

Allen Iverson Reveals He Quit Drinking Alcohol Six Months Ago

Published on October 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Allen Iverson's 50th Birthday Dinner Celebration Presented By Crown Royal
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Allen Iverson says alcohol is not the answer — the NBA legend just revealed he quit drinking half a year ago … and he’s loving the results!!

The Hall of Famer sat down with Maurice DuBois on CBS Mornings on Tuesday and opened up about his new lifestyle while promoting his memoir, “Misunderstood.”

Iverson, 50, said that while his NBA legacy speaks for itself, his greatest victory was giving up drinking.

“One of my best decisions that I have ever made in my life was to stop drinking,” Iverson said.

“When you get drunk, you’re not how you usually are. The more and more I see it on other people, the more and more it made me happy about the decision.”

Iverson also said it made the people around him happier, including his wife, Tawanna.

“The more and more I see how people around me appreciate it … I love it,” Iverson said.


Iverson — regarded as one of the greatest and most influential players in NBA history — also spoke on the iconic crossover on Michael Jordan, the 1993 arrest during his high school basketball career, and his infamous “practice” post-game press conference.

MORE ALLEN IVERSON READS:

RELATED: 76ers Will Honor Allen Iverson with Statue Outside of Team Facility

RELATED: Allen Iverson to Bring His Own Marijuana Strain to PA.

RELATED: Power Moves: Shaq and A.I. bringing new series to Netflix

RELATED: Philadelphia 76ers Top 20 NBA Draft Picks of All-Time

This article was sourced from tmz.com

SEE ALSO

Allen Iverson Reveals He Quit Drinking Alcohol Six Months Ago  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Baltimore City Hall
260 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Local

Gov. Wes Moore Launches Federal Shutdown Loan Program for Affected Workers

Local

Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Named Among Maryland’s First State Blue Ribbon Schools

News

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

CARDI B LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR BALTIMORE STOP
Contests

Register For A Chance To Win Tickets To See Cardi B In Baltimore!

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Local

Teen in State Custody Dies By Suicide In Baltimore Hotel, Sparking Outcry and Investigation

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close