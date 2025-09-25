Inside Regina Hall’s New Film & Her Powerful Take On Free Speech

Source: R1 / Airiel B.

Regina Hall stopped by The Quicksilva Morning Show to talk about her newest film, One Battle After Another, which hits theaters Friday, September 26. The actress, known for her versatility on screen, says this project is a mix of action, humor, and heartfelt moments that she believes will spark conversations well beyond the theater.

“You can expect everything,” Hall said, describing the movie as both entertaining and thought-provoking. “I think people are gonna really, really enjoy this movie, and not just enjoy it, but want to talk about it.”

The film pairs Hall with an impressive cast, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, and Teyana Taylor, alongside rising star Chase Infinity. Directed and written by Paul Thomas, Hall praised his vision and meticulous approach. “What you see is visually, it’s an experience,” she said, noting that the combination of strong storytelling and perfectly cast talent makes this project stand out.

While discussing the movie, Hall also opened up about free speech, a topic close to her heart as a journalist. “The importance of free speech, no matter what you do, is critical,” she emphasized. Though the film doesn’t directly tackle the subject, she believes it encourages critical thinking. She added that humor is often the best way to help people engage with big ideas: “Much of how you can get people to hear or realize things about our First Amendment is through understanding, and that comes through humor.”

Before wrapping up, Hall encouraged audiences to see One Battle After Another in IMAX to fully appreciate its scope. “It’s a visual experience,” she said. And, as a proud Washington, D.C. native, she made sure to send love back home.

Check out the interview below: