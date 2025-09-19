Listen Live
Local

M&T Bank App Down: Customers Report Delays, Missing Deposits

M&T Bank App Down: Customers Report Delays, Missing Deposits

Published on September 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
In this photo illustration, the M&T Bank Corporation logo is...
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

M&T Bank’s mobile app experienced an outage Friday morning, leaving many customers unable to access their accounts.

A bank spokesperson confirmed the temporary disruption and advised customers to log in through Online Banking to view account details or complete transactions.

“We are working to resolve the issue,” the company said in a social media update.

According to Downdetector, more than 2,000 users had reported problems with M&T Bank services by 9 a.m. Some customers also shared on social media that their expected direct deposits had not yet appeared.

M&T Bank serves customers across 13 East Coast states as well as Washington, D.C.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Trending
Candles
71 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

White House with ominous clouds
276 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Steph Curry, Jordan Spieth Help Unveil New Carver High School Weight Room During Under Armour’s “Armour Day”

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
178 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Local

Deadline Nears for Maryland Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

SORRY WE'RE CLOSED sign
Local

Baltimore’s Teavolve To Close After Nearly Two Decades

Baltimore City Hall
246 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close