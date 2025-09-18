Listen Live
Baltimore Ravens

Ravens TE Isaiah Likely Nears Return After Foot Injury

Published on September 18, 2025

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills
Source: Michael Owens / Getty

With a smile and a deep breath, Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely leaned toward the crowd at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood and shared the news fans had been waiting to hear: his return to the field will be “very soon.”

The announcement, made during the taping of WJZ’s Purple Playbook set to air Saturday night, was met with loud cheers. Likely, entering his fourth NFL season, was projected for a breakout year before suffering a fractured foot during training camp on July 29.

The injury happened in the final moments of practice. While locked in a one-on-one drill with safety Sanoussi Kane, Likely landed awkwardly after making a catch. Kane, going for the ball, accidentally stepped on Likely’s foot. “Grabbed my foot, felt like I couldn’t put pressure on it,” Likely recalled. An MRI later revealed a cracked fifth metatarsal.

Surgery followed, with an estimated recovery time of six to eight weeks. Last week marked six weeks since the operation, and on Friday Likely returned to practice as a limited participant. He was ruled out against the Cleveland Browns but says his rehab is progressing well.

“I feel like people don’t really understand the joy you get from playing football until it’s taken away,” Likely said, noting his biggest challenge now is rebuilding confidence in his foot.

The Ravens will need him back soon. Through two games, Baltimore’s tight ends have been largely absent from the passing attack, accounting for just over 10% of Lamar Jackson’s targets — a sharp decline from 2024, when tight ends and Patrick Ricard drew nearly a third of looks.

Likely, in the final year of his rookie deal, emphasized that he wants his future in Baltimore. “This is home,” he told the crowd, as the Ravens prepare for a high-stakes Monday Night Football matchup against the Detroit Lions.

