Mariah the Scientist Announces Hearts Sold Separately Tour

Celebrities Attend Phoenix Suns v Atlanta Hawks
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Rising R&B star Mariah the Scientist is officially hitting the road with her highly anticipated Hearts Sold Separately Tour.

Known for her dreamy melodies and raw storytelling, Mariah has built a loyal fanbase by blending soulful vocals with futuristic production, and now she’s bringing that energy to stages across the country.

The tour, named after her latest project Hearts Sold Separately, promises to deliver an intimate yet powerful experience.

Fans can expect live performances of standout tracks like “Spread Thin” and “From A Woman,” along with unreleased gems that showcase her growth as both a writer and performer.

Mariah’s shows have earned a reputation for their immersive vibe — think dim lighting, vulnerable lyrics, and a deep emotional connection with the audience.

Tickets are expected to move quickly, especially after the momentum of her recent festival appearances and her ever-growing streaming presence.

Presale beginsToday Tuesday Sep 16th, 10 AM local time, with general sale tickets dropping Friday at 10 AM local time.

If you’ve been waiting to see Mariah the Scientist live, this is your moment.

Mark your calendar, grab your tickets early, and get ready for an unforgettable tour that’s bound to be one of the R&B highlights of the year.

