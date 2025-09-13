Listen Live
National

Pelosi: Kirk’s Assassination a Wake-Up Call on Political Violence

She was joined by longtime Maryland senator Ben Cardin, who echoed her concerns about the growing climate of fear.

Published on September 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live

Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is raising alarms about the rise of political violence, saying the threats lawmakers face today are unlike anything we’ve seen before.

Pelosi made the comments Friday morning while visiting the Fire Museum of Maryland in Lutherville, where she celebrated the restoration of a historic fireboat named in honor of her father.

The visit came just days after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and a wave of bogus threats targeting Maryland lawmakers. Pelosi said it hit close to home, reminding her of the 2022 home invasion where her husband was brutally attacked.

“This has to stop,” Pelosi said, stressing that protecting elected officials, and the people they serve, must be a top priority.

She was joined by longtime Maryland senator Ben Cardin, who echoed her concerns about the growing climate of fear.

“I think back about my early days in public life, where I didn’t think twice about going into a town hall meeting,” Cardin said. “We’ve gone through a transition of fear, and it’s affecting the way we serve.”

Both leaders pointed to unity and gun violence prevention as part of the solution, but admitted security is becoming a “big ticket item” for anyone serving in public life.

To Our Leaders in the Community

As we watch these stories unfold, I just want to pause and send love to every single person who serves on the front lines of our communities. From our policy leaders to our teachers, activists, pastors, and everyday folks who step into the spotlight to represent others, your safety matters. I know firsthand as someone in radio and entertainment that being a public face comes with risks that most don’t see.

Still, we keep showing up, because our people deserve it. May we all find protection, peace, and the strength to keep pushing forward together.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

News

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
267 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

SORRY WE'RE CLOSED sign
Local

Baltimore’s Teavolve To Close After Nearly Two Decades

News

Charlie Kirk Goes Full ‘Great Replacement Theory’ In Rant Against Anti-ICE Protesters In Los Angeles

Black Maternal Health FP: Taking Life Into Their Own Hands
Local

Johns Hopkins Program Expands Free Doula Support for Expecting Mothers In Baltimore

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Local

Suspect in Killing Of Missing Maryland Woman Faces Bail Hearing

Baltimore City Hall
236 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Candles
70 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close