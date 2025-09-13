Pelosi: Kirk’s Assassination a Wake-Up Call on Political Violence

Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is raising alarms about the rise of political violence, saying the threats lawmakers face today are unlike anything we’ve seen before.

Pelosi made the comments Friday morning while visiting the Fire Museum of Maryland in Lutherville, where she celebrated the restoration of a historic fireboat named in honor of her father.

The visit came just days after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and a wave of bogus threats targeting Maryland lawmakers. Pelosi said it hit close to home, reminding her of the 2022 home invasion where her husband was brutally attacked.

“This has to stop,” Pelosi said, stressing that protecting elected officials, and the people they serve, must be a top priority.

She was joined by longtime Maryland senator Ben Cardin, who echoed her concerns about the growing climate of fear.

“I think back about my early days in public life, where I didn’t think twice about going into a town hall meeting,” Cardin said. “We’ve gone through a transition of fear, and it’s affecting the way we serve.”

Both leaders pointed to unity and gun violence prevention as part of the solution, but admitted security is becoming a “big ticket item” for anyone serving in public life.

To Our Leaders in the Community

As we watch these stories unfold, I just want to pause and send love to every single person who serves on the front lines of our communities. From our policy leaders to our teachers, activists, pastors, and everyday folks who step into the spotlight to represent others, your safety matters. I know firsthand as someone in radio and entertainment that being a public face comes with risks that most don’t see.

Still, we keep showing up, because our people deserve it. May we all find protection, peace, and the strength to keep pushing forward together.