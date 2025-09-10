Baltimore’s Teavolve To Close After Nearly Two Decades

Source: Wallace Garrison / Getty

For more than 20 years, the Harbor East teahouse has long been a place to catch up with fellow community organizers, reflect on the neighborhood’s changes, and sip chai surrounded by art and conversation.

But this September, that will all come to an end. Teavolve’s owners, Sunni Gilliam and Del Powell, announced on Instagram that the café will close on Sept. 19 after nearly two decades in business. They did not provide a reason for the decision.

“This has been an incredible chapter filled with so many cherished memories, delicious meals, and unwavering support from all of you,” they wrote.

Love Local? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Gilliam and Powell opened the business in 2005 as Tea-ology in a small Fells Point shop before moving to Harbor East and rebranding as Teavolve. Regulars like Changa Onyango say the café always felt like a true “mom-and-pop shop,” where the owners worked the counter, brought their children to the restaurant, and made customers feel at home.

More than just a teahouse, Teavolve became a cultural hub. Its walls featured art from local creators, playlists spotlighted eclectic music, and weekly open mics gave Baltimore musicians a stage. Over the years, it became a go-to destination for community meetings, casual meals, and out-of-town guests.

For a time, Teavolve was also the only Black-owned business in Harbor East. Gilliam, who once described her vision as “urban and contemporary” rather than a formal, lace-doily teahouse, studied the Starbucks model while shaping her business. Teavolve’s menu grew to include more than two dozen loose-leaf teas alongside crepes, tacos, muffins, and specialty desserts.

The café’s reputation reached far beyond Baltimore. It earned praise from The New York Times and Elle Decor and was named by Gov. Wes Moore as one of his favorite spots for comfort food. During the pandemic, the restaurant partnered with World Central Kitchen to provide meals to families in need.

Even as Harbor East transformed with luxury hotels, upscale shops, and restaurants like BLK Swan and Chanel’s new storefront, Teavolve remained a steady presence — accessible, community-focused, and beloved.

Now, as its closing approaches, longtime patrons say they are mourning more than just a place to eat.

“I’m very sad that we’re losing what we see as a cultural institution,” Stone said.