LeBron James & More Inducted Into Basketball Hall of Fame

Three NBA legends, Chris Paul, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony, were all officially inducted into the 2025 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame during Labor Day weekend, solidifying their places among the sport’s all-time greats.

Carmelo Anthony received dual recognition, first as an individual honoree and again as a member of the legendary 2008 U.S. Olympic “Redeem Team,” the squad that revitalized American basketball on the world stage. Reflecting on his journey, Anthony delivered an emotional speech about his deep ties to family, heritage, and his relentless pursuit of greatness, even without an NBA championship.

LeBron James and Chris Paul broke new ground as active NBA inductees, becoming the first players to ever be inducted before retiring, thanks to their membership on that same 2008 Olympic team with Anthony. James, already cemented as the NBA’s all-time scoring leader and a four-time champion, paid heartfelt tribute to his late teammate Kobe Bryant during the induction ceremony.

The Hall of Fame class also celebrated a diverse and accomplished cohort including WNBA legends Sue Bird, Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles, as well as coach Billy Donovan, referee Danny Crawford and Miami Heat executive Micky Arison.