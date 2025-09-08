McDonald’s Brings Back $5 Extra Value Meals!

McDonald’s is leaning back into affordability by reviving its classic Extra Value Meals nationwide, a move designed to reconnect with customers who have been scaling back on fast-food visits due to higher prices.

Starting September 8, McDonald’s restaurants across the country will once again see bundled breakfast, lunch and dinner combos priced about 15 percent less than the cost of ordering the same items individually, all in the name of reminding families and everyday customers why the golden arches became a go-to in the first place.

What’s on the menu? Expect breakfast packs like the $5 Sausage McMuffin with Egg, Hash Browns, and Coffee, as well as lunch and dinner favorites like the $8 Big Mac Meal including fries and a drink. McDonald’s promises even more value coming later in the fall, including a Sausage Egg & Cheese McGriddle and a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets combo.

The restaurant chain’s decision to reintroduce the Extra Value Meals is partly a response to lower visit rates among low- to middle-income customers who’ve been priced out of everyday dining. According to analysts, the rollout isn’t meant to spark a fast-food price war, but to shift habits and win back customers now, hoping they’ll stay even when prices eventually rise.

And this isn’t isolated to McDonald’s. Fast-food chains nationwide, including Taco Bell and Wendy’s, are doubling down on budget menus and limited-time offers to stay relevant in an era of inflation-wary consumers.

The McDonald’s Extra Value Meals are timed perfectly for budget-minded back-to-school shoppers and busy parents. However, the deals are only expected to last until the end of this year.