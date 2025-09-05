Listen Live
Entertainment

The Kelce Brother's Beer Company is now Worth $200 Million

The Kelce Brother’s Beer Company is now Worth $200 Million

Published on September 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
American Century Championship - Round One
Source: Eakin Howard / Getty

The Kelce Brothers are rolling in bank from booze! A light-beer company invested by football stars Travis and Jason Kelce claimed a roughly $200 million valuation in its first institutional round of fundraising, according to people familiar with the company, bucking recent concerns about beer’s popularity.⁠

In the deal, Garage Beer, which sells a classic light beer and a lime beer, will get funding from the consumer-focused private-equity investor Durational Capital Management.⁠

Garage Beer is on track to notch revenue of between $60 million and $70 million this year, according to Chief Executive Andy Sauer, up from less than $20 million in 2024.⁠

Sauer said the company focuses on connecting with its consumers. He said Garage Beer makes it a priority to respond to every social-media message and interact with consumers through billboards and events. The brand has a large following among younger legal-age drinkers, including millennials and Gen Z.⁠

That is helped by the Kelce brothers, who have catapulted from football players to media stars. The brothers are investors and the faces of the Garage Beer brand. They have taken a hands-on approach to shaping product launches, advertising and the future of the business. Sauer said he received a call on Labor Day from Jason Kelce, who wanted to strategize about different aspects of the brand.⁠

“It’s pretty emblematic on how they both operate,” Sauer said. “It’s an always-on relationship. It’s two people with the same vision and belief in beer, jumping into it.”⁠

READ MORE:

RELATED: Kelce Brothers Ink $100 Million Dollar Deal With Amazon for ‘New Heights’ Podcast

RELATED: Jason Kelce says he should’ve played in the NFL Drunk

RELATED: Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement

SEE ALSO

The Kelce Brother’s Beer Company is now Worth $200 Million  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
267 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Black Maternal Health FP: Taking Life Into Their Own Hands
Local

Johns Hopkins Program Expands Free Doula Support for Expecting Mothers In Baltimore

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

MTV Video Music Awards 2025 - Show
174 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Local

Suspect in Killing Of Missing Maryland Woman Faces Bail Hearing

Local

BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30

Baltimore City Hall
236 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close