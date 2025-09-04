Listen Live
EU Bans TPO in Gel Nail Polish Due to Health Concerns

Starting September 1, 2025, the European Union will recognize the official ban on trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide (TPO).

Published on September 4, 2025

The European Union has officially banned trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide (TPO), a standard ingredient in gel nail polishes, starting September 1, 2025.

Classified by EU regulators as a Category 1B carcinogen, mutagen and reproductive toxin (CMR), TPO was deemed too risky based on animal studies showing potential harm to fertility and organ health, even though such results don’t directly translate to human exposure through manicures. The EU’s precautionary stance means that salons and manufacturers must now discard all TPO-containing products and switch to safer alternatives immediately.

TPO serves as a photoinitiator in gel nail formulas, helping them harden when exposed to UV or LED light. Cosmetic scientists emphasize that current evidence does not suggest a direct health risk for people using these nail polishes under typical conditions, but the EU has banned TPO as a precautionary measure. Gel manicures are still available, but people should be conscious of looking for TPO-free versions, such as those made by Manucurist, Aprés Nail and OPI’s Intelli-Gel.

As far as the U.S., for now, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not signaled plans to ban TPO. U.S. standards generally require human-based evidence before removing ingredients. Even so, brands selling in both markets are beginning to reformulate to meet EU standards.

If you want to avoid TPO, ask your salon or nail technician about the ingredients in the nail polishes used on you or opt for TPO-free options.

