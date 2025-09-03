Virgo’s Groove: Happy Birthday Beyoncé!

September 4 marks the birth of the incomparable Beyoncé, who turns 44 this year and continues to be recognized as a music icon and cultural force whose influence transcends genres.

This year alone has been monumental for the global star. Beyoncé’s historic country album, Cowboy Carter, earned her Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammys, making her the first Black woman in 25 years to win. She now is one of the most awarded artists in Grammy history with a total of 35 awards.

Beyoncé’s touring legacy also hit a new peak with the final Cowboy Carter Tour show in Las Vegas where she reunited with Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland for a special Destiny’s Child tribute, something her fans have wanted for years.

Beyond music, Beyoncé’s cultural footprint is undeniable, and she’s acknowledged as one of the greatest entertainers of the generation. She has proven herself to be a formidable force in the music industry with her ability to blend Americana, country, soul, rap and R&B into her music while using her platform to uplift underrepresented voices.

As Queen Bey turns a year older, fans and critics everywhere are reminded of why she’s regarded as one of the greatest talents of today.