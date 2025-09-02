Tyrese Expresses Frustration Over Working With Mary J Blige

R&B star Tyrese Gibson recently shared how disappointed he his after music legend Mary J. Blige declined to be featured on two songs he says he specifically tailored for her.

In an emotional Instagram Live, Tyrese revealed he “customized” both tracks to suit Mary’s signature sound but she refused them both. “I feel a way,” he admitted,” I’m really hurt. I can’t lie.”

Tyrese went on to emphasize that his issue wasn’t about her choice to decline the songs and acknowledged her status as a legend with the right to do so, but said he was nonetheless emotionally affected by the rejection.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The raw, heartfelt moment online follows another viral video Tyrese recently posted of himself crying after receiving good news about his legal battle with his ex-wife.

The singer expressed that this video was different than his other viral crying moments, calling it a “gratitude cry.” Tyrese revealed that he was concerned he would have to file bankruptcy due to the cost of his divorce proceedings with Samantha Lee Gibson, but that a “miracle” prevented that from happening.

The divorce was finalized in 2022, but was marked by emotional social media posts and intense courtroom battles over child support and custody of the couple’s daughter, Soraya. Tyrese often spoke openly about feeling blindsided by the separation, calling it one of the most painful chapters of his life.