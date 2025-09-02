Listen Live
Entertainment

Tyrese Expresses Frustration Over Working With Mary J Blige

After Mary J. Blige allegedly declined the opportunity to work with Tyrese on two of his songs, Tyrese took to the internet to clear the air.

Published on September 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live

R&B star Tyrese Gibson recently shared how disappointed he his after music legend Mary J. Blige declined to be featured on two songs he says he specifically tailored for her.

In an emotional Instagram Live, Tyrese revealed he “customized” both tracks to suit Mary’s signature sound but she refused them both. “I feel a way,” he admitted,” I’m really hurt. I can’t lie.”

Tyrese went on to emphasize that his issue wasn’t about her choice to decline the songs and acknowledged her status as a legend with the right to do so, but said he was nonetheless emotionally affected by the rejection.

The raw, heartfelt moment online follows another viral video Tyrese recently posted of himself crying after receiving good news about his legal battle with his ex-wife.

The singer expressed that this video was different than his other viral crying moments, calling it a “gratitude cry.” Tyrese revealed that he was concerned he would have to file bankruptcy due to the cost of his divorce proceedings with Samantha Lee Gibson, but that a “miracle” prevented that from happening.

The divorce was finalized in 2022, but was marked by emotional social media posts and intense courtroom battles over child support and custody of the couple’s daughter, Soraya. Tyrese often spoke openly about feeling blindsided by the separation, calling it one of the most painful chapters of his life.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

92Q baltimore bankruptcy chey parker Divorce Instagram instagram live Mary J Blige music new music quicksilva show Tyrese Tyrese Gibson

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
257 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School

Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario
Entertainment

Congratulations! Baltimore’s Own Mario Set To Become A Father

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Candles
67 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Local

Maryland Traveler Diagnosed With Rare Flesh-Eating Parasite After Trip to El Salvador

Police Siren
Local

Suspect Arrested In Shooting Of Baltimore Comedian Reggie Carroll

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close