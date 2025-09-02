Mariah Carey Says She Has No Plans to Tour for New Album

Mariah Carey has announced the release of her 16th studio album, Here for It All, scheduled to be released on September 26.

The project has already revved up fan anticipation with its lead single Type Dangerous, a hip-hop soul track produced from an Eric B. and Rakim sample, as well as its follow up, Sugar Sweet, a dancehall-inspired collaboration with Kehlani and Shenseea.

Despite the momentum surrounding her new music, Carey has confirmed that she has no plans to embark on a full-scale tour in support of the new album’s release. Instead, her 2025 performance schedule will include only a limited number of appearances with Carey focusing primarily on special events rather than extensive touring.

Along with being back in the studio and continuing her work on new music, the R&B legend continues to be recognized for her contributions to the industry and pop culture. She was honored with the Ultimate Icon Award at the 2025 BET Awards and she’s set to receive the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards this year.