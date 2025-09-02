Listen Live
Entertainment

Mariah Carey Says She Has No Plans to Tour for New Album

The iconic singer will officially drop her 16th studio album, Here for It All, on September 26, 2025 but has no plans to tour.

Published on September 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live

Mariah Carey has announced the release of her 16th studio album, Here for It All, scheduled to be released on September 26.

The project has already revved up fan anticipation with its lead single Type Dangerous, a hip-hop soul track produced from an Eric B. and Rakim sample, as well as its follow up, Sugar Sweet, a dancehall-inspired collaboration with Kehlani and Shenseea.

Despite the momentum surrounding her new music, Carey has confirmed that she has no plans to embark on a full-scale tour in support of the new album’s release. Instead, her 2025 performance schedule will include only a limited number of appearances with Carey focusing primarily on special events rather than extensive touring.

Along with being back in the studio and continuing her work on new music, the R&B legend continues to be recognized for her contributions to the industry and pop culture. She was honored with the Ultimate Icon Award at the 2025 BET Awards and she’s set to receive the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards this year.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

92Q baltimore bet bet awards chey parker Eric B kehlani Mariah Carey MTV Video Music Awards new album new music quicksilva show Rakim Shenseea

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
257 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School

Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario
Entertainment

Congratulations! Baltimore’s Own Mario Set To Become A Father

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Candles
67 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Local

Maryland Traveler Diagnosed With Rare Flesh-Eating Parasite After Trip to El Salvador

Police Siren
Local

Suspect Arrested In Shooting Of Baltimore Comedian Reggie Carroll

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close