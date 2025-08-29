Listen Live
Spirit Airlines Files For Bankruptcy Again

Published on August 29, 2025

Spirit Airlines Warns It's Running Out Of Cash
Justin Sullivan

Spirit Airlines has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in under a year. So what was the reason (Cardi B voice), Spirit cites persistent financial strain declining leisure travel demand, excess capacity, heavy debt, and underwhelming results from its previous restructuring as reasons for the renewed filing. The move comes just months after emerging from Chapter 11 earlier in 2025. So what does this mean for travelers? Reassuringly, Spirit intends to continue normal operations throughout the restructuring. This includes honoring existing tickets, loyalty points, and ensuring employees still receive pay and benefits.

According to People, Spirit’s “comprehensive restructuring” includes:

  • Downsizing the fleet to cut massive costs.
  • Reassessing route networks to focus on profitable markets.
  • Expanding “premium travel offerings” to diversify revenue beyond bare-bones fares

What This Means for Travelers & Employees

  • Passengers: Flights are still operating. Tickets, credits, and loyalty points are valid for now. However, expect route reductions, schedule shifts, and potential changes to loyalty perks as the restructuring unfolds.
  • Employees: For now, pay and benefits remain intact. But union leaders advise staying alert as the company navigates uncertainty

92 Q

