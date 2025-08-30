Watch: A$AP Rocky Says Denzel Washington’s Advice Changed His Life

A$AP Rocky and Denzel Washington have been on an amazing press run for their new movie Highest 2 Lowest, directed by Spike Lee. I know we use the word “amazing” a little bit too much nowadays, but it really has been dope to hear the wisdom and soundbites that have come from this tour. The camaraderie between the stars has been special.

In a recent interview with GQ, Rocky revealed some advice he got from Denzel Washington that changed his life.

“We was chilling and you gave me some of the illest advice,” Rocky said to Washington during the interview. “You was like ‘this your girlfriend?’ I was like ‘nah, this my friend’.” Rocky continued, “He was like ‘Alright, cool, you like family man.’ He’s like ‘in a few years, you gotta get it together. It’s about the family. It’s about this.’ You know? And I never forget that.”

A Timely Holiday Moment at the Washington’s

The conversation happened at the Washington’s home after Denzel’s son, John David, invited Rocky over for a Christmas party in 2016.

A$AP Rocky revealed how heavy the holidays are for him. He lost his father, “Duke”, on Christmas Eve in 2012. “Every Christmas I tend to, you know, usually get depressed and stay by myself,” Rocky shared. He went on about how timely that invite to the Washington’s home was. Apparently Samuel L. Jackson was there cooking with Denzel’s wife, Pauletta (sounds like an amazing night). Rocky and Denzel were all-smiles as they re-lived that night at the Washington household.

Fmily holiday fun that A$AP Rocky says was a ‘turning point’ for his life.

Always Bigger than Entertainment

Personally, it was interesting to hear Rocky look back on that night as a powerful moment for who he is today. Sometimes we forget what’s important. It’s not just about the movies and the music, it’s about the warmth of sharing human experiences together.

Most of my career has been built on my philosophy that there’s no such thing as just entertainment. There’s always something going on in the background. I love stories like these because it shows how powerful human connection truly is. It serves as a reminder to the OGs to share wisdom with the young people around them. It also is a reminder of how important family moments are. There’s power in this. In fact, there’s power in that entire GQ interview (if you can stomach the ads – sheesh).

I don’t know, I just thought this moment was special and I hope that Denzel’s advice to Rocky can do something for you too.