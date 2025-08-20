Listen Live
Local

When Ravens and Commanders Fans Go Head-to-Head

Battle Of The Beltway: When Ravens and Commanders Fans Go Head-to-Head

Published on August 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
battle of the beltway
Source: r1 / R1

The gloves came off this week when Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders supporters at Radio One Baltimore and Radio One DC squared off in what can only be described as a delightfully chaotic battle of words.

What started as a friendly rivalry quickly escalated into three minutes of pure, unfiltered sports banter that had everything: creative insults, historical references, and the kind of petty arguments that make football rivalries golden.

Kicking things off with The Quicksilva Morning Show Vs. Aladdin: What made this conversation so entertaining wasn’t just the creativity of the insults, itwas the genuine passion both fans brought to defending their teams, even in a preseason context.

Check it out below:

Middays left it all on the table! Persia Nicole & DJ A&G came in swinging with the facts, insults, and fun! The exchange reached peak pettiness, full of confidence on both ends.

Check it out below:

Sometimes the best part of sports isn’t what happens on the field, it’s the passionate, ridiculous, completely over-the-top arguments that happen beforehand. These conversations were a perfect reminder of why we love the beautiful chaos of sports rivalry.

CHECK OUT OUR GAME DAY PLAYLISTS

Flock Playlist: Baltimore’s Hottest Game Day Playlist

Hail to the Commanders Playlist: Get Hyped for the Battle of the Beltway

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
257 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School

Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario
Entertainment

Congratulations! Baltimore’s Own Mario Set To Become A Father

Candles
67 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour
Contests

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour! 🚌

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close