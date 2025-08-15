Listen Live
Good News

Black Teacher Goes Viral For Celebrating Black Male Educators

Black Teacher Goes Viral For Celebrating And Uplifting Fellow Black Male Educators

On Aug. 10, Alfred “Shivy” Brooks, a teacher in Clayton County, Georgia, went viral for joyfully greeting and dapping up his fellow Black male teachers.

Published on August 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Charles Drew High School, Alfred Shivy Brooks, Black male teacher
Source: WinnieVinzence / Getty

Black men teach, too — and Atlanta School Board Member Alfred “Shivy” Brooks is determined to make sure the world knows it. On Aug. 10, Brooks, a teacher at Charles Drew High School in Clayton County, Georgia, shared a now-viral video of himself joyfully greeting and “dapping up” his fellow Black male teachers. In the clip, his colleagues beamed with pride as he acknowledged their presence and celebrated their dedication, giving them well-deserved recognition for the work they do every day.

The video has since garnered over 119,000 likes on Instagram and even received a repost from Grammy Award-winning rapper Common, who called Brooks and his cohorts “Super Heros,” according to Fox 5 Atlanta. 

There’s a Black male teacher shortage in the U.S.

Superheroes are right. Black male teachers are needed across the nation now more than ever, as there’s currently a dire shortage. According to USAFacts, during the 2020–2021 school year, Black men made up just 1.3% of the nation’s 3.8 million public school teachers, despite representing 6.1% of the U.S. population. Low salaries and heavy workloads have kept some from staying in the education field.

Brooks reflected on the disparity in the caption of his post shared Sunday, revealing that he’s often been called “a unicorn in the world of education.” Despite current challenges, he and his devoted co-workers at Charles Drew High School are committed to making a difference. 

“At my school, I’m part of a tribe of Black male educators who can be seen in every hallway throughout our building. Black men make up less than 1.6% of all teachers in America… but at Charles R. Drew High School, they are seen EVERYWHERE!” he continued.

“Today I got to dap up, hug, and shake hands with over 30 Black male educators who show up every day for our students… modeling excellence, leadership, and care in ways that can’t be measured on a test. This is what impact looks like… this is what representation feels like… this is the magic of @cdhstitans.”

In a follow up video shared Aug. 15, Brooks went into more detail about the lovely Black men on his team at Charles Drew High School. According to the educator, many of the Black male teachers at the school teach a variety of different subjects, leading in everything “from math to literature… science to social studies,” as well as art and technology.

“And only two of them teach gym,” he quipped, before thanking fans for their support on his viral video.

“I’m so grateful for the national response to the video of my school family. It’s a blessing to have the world see the excellence I get to witness every single day,” he added.

SEE MORE:

On The Black Male Teacher Shortage

NCCU Aims To Increase Representation Of Black Teachers

SEE ALSO

Black Teacher Goes Viral For Celebrating And Uplifting Fellow Black Male Educators  was originally published on newsone.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
257 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School

Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario
Entertainment

Congratulations! Baltimore’s Own Mario Set To Become A Father

Candles
67 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour
Contests

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour! 🚌

Baltimore City Hall
222 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close