Gladys Knight’s Son Accuses Husband of Elder Abuse

Legendary soul singer Gladys Knight, now 81, has found herself at the center of family turmoil. Her son, Shanga Ali Hankerson, recently filed an elder abuse complaint with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, alleging that her husband of nearly 25 years, William McDowell, is exploiting Knight and forcing her to perform despite signs of cognitive decline.

Hankerson shared an alarming moment that triggered his complaint, recounting how during a stay in New York, his mother wandered off unconscious late at night and entered another hotel without realizing where she was. Hotel staff, concerned, contacted her daughter and road manager to safely bring Knight back to her lodging.

Knight’s son also revealed how he’s been kept from private conversations with his mother, claiming that McDowell manipulates access.

“He make sure I don’t get to speak with her alone,” said Hankerson, noting that Knight has been “zoning out” and forgetting lyrics, and sometimes gets confused during performances—ultimately relying on background singers to bring her back on track.

Hankerson emphasized that his goal is not to sabotage his mother’s tour but to protect her safety and legacy.

“I’m only worried about her health … I don’t want my mom out on tour on a tour bus wondering where she’s at,” explained Hankerson.

At this time, neither Knight nor McDowell have issued a public response.