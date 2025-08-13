Listen Live
[EXCLUSIVE] Life Coach Truth Hurts Gives Relationship Advice

You may know him from his Instagram name, @iamTruthHurts357 and he's a life confidence and relationships expert that's actually married.

Published on August 13, 2025

Red rose petals in heart shape with large knife
Source: Rachel Husband / Getty

Looking for relationship advice that actually feels real? In this powerful, yet candidly hilarious segment, relationship expert Truth Hurts delivers brutally honest and deeply insightful guidance on love, marriage and emotional connection.

Far from sugar-coated pep talks, Truth Hurts’ words cut to the heart of what makes or breaks relationships. Whether you’re navigating conflict, seeking deeper intimacy, or simply craving authenticity, this interview offers raw, relatable and actionable wisdom from a married man’s perspective that you won’t want to miss.

