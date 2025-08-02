Ravens Drop the Bag for the Community: 28 Youth Programs Get Grants
Let’s take a moment to give the Ravens their flowers. Not just for what they’re doing on the field, but for what they’re doing off of it.
The Ravens Foundation just announced something major: they’re awarding grants to 28 nonprofit youth sports programs across Maryland. That means hundreds of kids from Baltimore to Anne Arundel to Carroll County will get brand new equipment, fresh gear, and a true NFL-level experience this summer.
As part of the initiative, around 1,500 young athletes will hit Ravens Training Camp, where they’ll receive new apparel and get a taste of what it’s like to be part of something bigger than the game. This is what community looks like.
Now in its 15th year, the Ravens Youth Football Grant Program is all about keeping kids active, safe, and inspired. Teams will use these grants to cover things like field gear, jerseys, and emergency equipment.
Plus, in partnership with USA Football, more youth teams across Maryland, Delaware, and Pennsylvania are receiving additional support based on need and their commitment to youth development.
Here’s a look at the 2025 Ravens Youth Football Grant Recipients:
- ABC Park Seminoles Sports Agency
- ACCE Girls Flag Football Program
- Baybrook Elementary Middle School
- Be You Sports Inc.
- Cherry Hill Eagles Foundation, Inc.
- Concordia Prep School
- DMVU Football Corp
- Frederick High School
- Gambrills-Odenton Recreational Council (GORC)
- Girls Beginning Flag Football Workshop
- Green Street Academy Football
- Harford Community College Women’s Flag Football
- Joppatowne Seahawks Football and Cheer
- Kenwood High School
- Lady Cardinals Football Club
- Lansdowne Middle School Flag Football
- Lee Lee Kiddz
- Maplewood Athletic Association Inc.
- Milford Pop Warner
- Monarch Academy Middle Flag Football Program
- Mother Seton Academy Athletics
- Prince Frederick Eagles Youth Organization
- Severn Run High School
- Sheppard Pratt School – Glyndon
- South Hagerstown Junior Rebels
- Upper Queen Anne’s County Youth Football Cheerleading Inc.
- Wilde Lake High School Football
- Winfield Youth Football and Cheer Program
Much respect to the Ravens for leading with heart. This is how you build up the next generation and we’re proud to see it happening right here at home. Congratulations to the programs receiving grants!
