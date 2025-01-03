Listen Live
Ravens vs. Browns: 5 things to watch, including the AFC playoff picture, Derrick Henry and cold weather

Published on January 3, 2025

Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans

Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty

On New Year’s Eve, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked whether he had any resolutions for 2025. He looked down for a moment, then back up.

“Yeah, but I’m gonna try to keep it to myself,” he said with a grin Tuesday, chuckling softly.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Ravens vs. Browns: 5 things to watch, including the AFC playoff picture, Derrick Henry and cold weather

 

