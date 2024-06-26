Listen Live
Busta Rhymes to Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Published on June 26, 2024

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has officially announced the next round of celebrities to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2025.

Next year’s categories include motion film, television, music, radio and live theatre/live performance. The organization selected 35 stars who have excelled in these categories including Prince (Posthumous), Nia Long, Fantasia, Vince Staples, Busta Rhymes, and Sherri Shepherd. The Isley Brothers and famous dancer, Misty Copeland, will also receive stars in 2025.

Chairman of the Walk of Fame Selection Committee, Peter Roth, released a statement about next year’s selection saying:

“I am thrilled to announce the distinguished honorees who will grace the iconic Walk of Fame in the Class of 2025. Each honoree truly embodies the essence of excellence in their respective fields. The committee and I cannot wait to see our honorees becoming part of this world-famous walkway!”

Rapper Busta Rhymes also posted on Instagram about being chosen for the honor. In is caption he wrote:

“THE BLESSINGS DON’T STOP SO WE WON’T EVER STOP!! THANK YOU TO EVERYONE INVOLVED WITH CHOOSING ME TO BE BLESSED WITH SUCH A PRESTIGIOUS ACCOLADE … CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL OF US! WE WORKED HARD AND WILL CONTINUE TO WORK HARD BECAUSE WE LOVE IT TO MUCH! …”

The official dates when each honoree will receive their star have yet to be released. Check out the full list here.

Busta Rhymes fantasia Hollywood Walk of Fame Misty Copeland nia long prince sherri shepherd Vince Staples Walk of Fame Star

