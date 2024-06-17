Jay-Z & Alicia Keys Hit 1 Billion Streams For “Empire State of Mind”

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Iconic superstars Jay-Z and Alicia Keys have accomplished something major. The hit song, Empire State of Mind, recently hit one billion streams and the two celebrated with a performance at this year’s Tony Awards.

Keys announced the accomplishment on her Instagram page over the weekend with a black and white video clip of herself and HOV. In the caption she wrote: “1 Dream. 1 Song. 1 Billion streams [three prayer hand emojis]. Thank you! We love you. What’s next….[eyes emoji, shushing emoji].”

Keys also made a second post of a photo with two microphones side by side with the artists’ initials written on them. She didn’t include a caption, but tagged CBS, The Tony Awards and Roc Nation, hinting at their performance at The Tony Awards 2024 on Sunday night.

The two performed the song for the first time in five years. According to reports, Keys and Jay-Z’s last on-stage reunion was in 2016 when Key’s hosted a BET special in New York.