Boxer Gervonta Davis Defeats Frank Martin in 8th-Round Win

After a highly-anticipated fight in Las Vegas over the weekend, Gervonta “Tank” Davis is still undefeated after knocking out Frank Martin in the eighth round.

Before the fight, both boxers were undefeated with Davis winning 28 fights and Martin winning 18 fights. Davis’ left uppercut punch to Martin makes this his 27th knockout win and he still holds the title as the lightweight champion.